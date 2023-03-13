Gadkari hails CM Adityanath for curbing crime in UP and compares him to Lord Krishna

Gorakhpur (UP): Monday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Lord Krishna, saying that both "came on the world to end the evil," praising Adityanath for his work in restoring peace and order in the state.

Gadkari reaffirmed the commitment to laying an motorway network in UP in an effort to bring the state's roadways up to American standards.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken strict measures to protect people from the evil and dangerous tendencies in the society. On behalf of the people of the country and in my personal capacity, I congratulate him for the steps he has taken,"Here, after laying the cornerstone and officially opening many sections of new national highways, the minister in charge of road transport and highways made the following statement.

The Union minister referred to a recent discussion he had with his wife, saying, "My better half was curious as to the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh and questioned me about it. I reminded her about the state government's efforts over the past six years to reduce crime, and she cited the Bhagwat Gita, whereby the Lord promises to take incarnation anytime there is injustice in order to put an end to evil." "For the same reason that Krishna protected the meek, Yogi ji is on a crusade to keep the sajjan (gentle) people safe. His actions against those who are hostile and potentially harmful to society have been decisive "When Adityanath stood on the dais, Gadkari made his remarks.

Adityanath's karmabhoomi is in Gorakhpur. From there, he has been elected to Lok Sabha multiple times, and he is currently serving as an MLA for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

As for the current state of law and order in the world, I am pleased that Yogi ji has provided a model for society to follow. The work I promised to do to bring the roads of Uttar Pradesh up to American standards has begun.

"Yogi ji, I promise you that eventually people will be forced to choose between flying and driving to get from Delhi to Lucknow, and as a result, the flight service would be discontinued. Under the leadership of (Narendra) Modi ji, our country's infrastructure has become a top priority "Said Gadkari.

The use of bulldozers to demolish the unlawful properties of mafias and wrongdoers has been a common topic of discussion in the news about the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). This is why CM Adityanath has been dubbed "Bulldozer Baba" for his tough stance on the issue. Gadkari added, "I feel that UP will surely become a happy and successful state under the leadership of Yogi ji," based on the state's current trajectory and the influx of investment.

He said that bringing the automobile sector to UP would provide more and more young people with stable jobs and would also help alleviate poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the state. In his opening remarks, Chief Minister Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fostering the development of India's robust road system. "Nitin Gadkari, minister of transportation for the Indian government, deserves credit for this. Gadkari ji has increased the speed of highway construction across the country. The rapid expansion of India's economy in the face of the worst pandemic in a century has astounded the international community. Relying on solid foundations, "According to Adityanath.—Inputs from Agencies