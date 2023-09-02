G20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders' platter

New Delhi: Delicious Indian street food, such as flavorful delights from Chandni Chowk and novel millet dishes, will be served to US Vice President Joe Biden and other international leaders attending the G20 summit.

The climate-resistant and very nutritious coarse grains grown across the country will be showcased in an exquisite display of millet delicacies for the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 conference on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam.

As part of the plans to establish a G20 Garden in the Bharat Mandapam complex, world leaders will plant seedlings of national plants or plant species belonging to their respective countries during the summit conference.—Inputs from Agencies