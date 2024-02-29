Millets
J·Feb 29, 2024, 02:58 pm
Uttarakhand CS Instructs Officials To Increase Production Of Millets In State
J·Sep 02, 2023, 07:37 pm
G20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders' platter
J·Jul 13, 2023, 10:18 am
MoD & FSSAI Sign MoU To Promote Use Of Millets & Healthy Eating Practices Among Armed Forces And Ensure Safe & Nutritious Food
J·Jun 16, 2023, 07:59 pm
PM Modi joins Grammy-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song on benefits of millets
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shri Piyush Goyal To Be The Chief Guest At The ‘Millets-Smart Nutritive Food’ Conclave
