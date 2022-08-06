Four die as LPG cylinder explodes on a boat in Ganga river in Patna

Patna: Four persons died and over 20 injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a motorboat in the middle of Ganga river in Patna's Maner area, an official said.

The explosion took place due to leakage of LPG from the cylinder while one of its sailors was cooking food on the motorboat.

As the motorboat did not drown in the river, other sailors managed to bring it to the banks of Ganga river at Maner. The injured were admitted to the local hospital in Maner.

The motorboats are generally used for the transportation of sand. Majority of the boats are run by the sand mafia in the region.

—IANS