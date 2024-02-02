Fostering Futures—IIT Roorkee Gears Up For E-Summit 2024

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee, a renowned hub for innovation and excellence, is set to host the 19th edition of North India's largest business conclave, E-Summit, from February 2nd to 4th, 2024. Organized by the Entrepreneurship Cell, this flagship event is poised to become the epicenter of originality and innovation, attracting students, disruptive founders, and global participants.

The E-Summit at IIT Roorkee stands out as a premier entrepreneurial fest, fostering entrepreneurship through a diverse range of activities, including the Startup Expo, VC Lounge, Business Conclave, Networking, Mentoring, and more. This dynamic event unites students, entrepreneurs, and investors on a global scale, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

This year's theme, "Ventura Incertus," Latin for "The Journey is Uncertain," reflects a profound contemplation of the dynamic and unpredictable nature of entrepreneurial endeavors. The summit resonates deeply with the foundational essence of innovation, fueling the fiery passion to create and dismantle barriers that hinder progress.

The Inauguration Ceremony commenced with a heartfelt welcome speech, establishing an ambience of connection and celebration. Attendees were warmly acknowledged for their presence, underlining the importance of their collective experience. It was a distinct honour for the event that the Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. K.K. Pant, inaugurated the proceedings. His address, complemented by the impactful Summit Theme Video, set the stage for an evening filled with inspiration and enthusiasm. In the esteemed presence of Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT Roorkee, Prof. Vivek Malik, Associate Dean of Innovation and Incubation, IIT Roorkee and Mr. Manish Anand, CEO of TIH, the ceremony gained an added dimension of prestige and expertise. Their collective influence, along with the instrumental contributions of the student team, including Mr. Chirayu Mor, Secretary E-Cell, and Mr. Prithvi Raj, Convener E-Summit, added depth to the proceedings. This collaboration symbolized the harmonious spirit that defines IIT Roorkee's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

"At IIT Roorkee, our journey towards academic excellence and innovation is driven by an unwavering commitment to fostering brilliance and surpassing knowledge boundaries. Challenges are embraced as opportunities, propelling us forward. Within our institution, we cultivate an environment where curiosity thrives and transformative ideas take root. Together, we are shaping a limitless future of innovation, empowering each student to be a trailblazer on their unique path to success." Said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee.

E-Summit 2024, hosted by IIT Roorkee, presents a diverse array of engaging opportunities for participants to immerse themselves in the world of entrepreneurship. Ideastorm, a premier case-building and pitching competition, is crafted specifically for school students, providing a dynamic launching pad for their entrepreneurial aspirations. Investors Vista sharpens minds with the acumen of sharks, enhancing investment prowess through a thoughtfully designed event. The Emerge Bootcamp, a two-week program, offers a comprehensive journey into innovation, featuring online sessions, course materials, assignments, and a final project. Productathon AI, a hackathon, brings together AI enthusiasts to collaboratively solve real-world problems, fostering innovation. Educational workshops, such as the IIQF Workshop on Stochastic modeling of financial derivatives and the Design Workshop led by Prachi Jain, Google UX Manager, provide valuable insights and inspiration.

E-Summit 2024 proudly showcases an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Amit K. Agarwal, Founder and CEO of NoBroker.com, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director at INSpace contributing significantly to the development of the Indian space ecosystem, Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer at ONDC making substantial contributions to e-commerce projects, and Ganeshprasad S, Co-Founder and COO at Think School, recognized as India's No.1 Storyteller.

Moreover, E-Summit challenges participants to push their limits, encouraging them to embrace uncertainty as a driving force for innovation and progress. As North India's most prominent entrepreneurship summit, individuals are urged to secure their tickets and be part of the celebration of entrepreneurship at IIT Roorkee. For detailed information, please visit the E-Summit Website.