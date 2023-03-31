Foreign Tourists Face Bee Attack In Fatehpur Sikri

Agra: About half a dozen foreign tourists have been injured in an attack by honeybees at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and the injured tourists were escorted to the primary health centre in Fatehpur Sikri where they were discharged after first aid. Deepak Kumar, the conservation assistant for Archaeological Survey of India at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri, said, "These foreigners were in a group which mostly had tourists from France and were walking from Agra Gate towards Diwan-e-Aam in Fatehpur Sikri. It was rather hot, and honeybees attacked them."

The attack by honeybees is nothing new at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri, located 40 kilometres from Agra city, towards the Rajasthan border.

Beehives are common along the upper curve of Buland Darwaza and on arches of Shahi Jama Masjid in Fatehpur Sikri. The removal of these hives is in the list of tasks to be undertaken by the ASI. "We are planning to have a detailed plan to tackle the issue of beehives spread at monuments," said an ASI official.

—IANS