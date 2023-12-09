Folk Culture And Folklore Is Identity Of Devbhoomi, Says Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday evening inaugurated the cultural evening program organized by the Himalayan Cultural Centre at Neebuwala Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the tradition of the state's folk culture and folklore is the identity of "Devbhoomi".

"It is our effort to promote the rich folk culture and traditions of the state," Chief Minister Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also expressed the need for the young generation to connect with their folk art and culture.

The Chief Minister also described such events as promoting folk art and encouraging young artists. —ANI