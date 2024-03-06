Five killed in road accident in Nandyala district

A devastating road accident on Andhra Pradesh's national highway claims five lives, including Telangana Minister Ravinder Reddy's family, as their car collides with a lorry while returning from Tirupati.

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a fatal road accident claimed the lives of five individuals at Nallagatla village on the national highway in Allagadda mandal of Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were identified as family members of Telangana Minister Ravinder Reddy, who were returning from Tirupati to Hyderabad. Tragically, their car collided with a lorry from Karnataka, leading to the immediate demise of all five occupants.

The deceased, including Minister Ravindra's wife Lakshmi, daughter-in-law Kavya, and sons Uday and Kiran, were on their way back to Hyderabad after a visit to Tirupati when the tragic accident occurred.

Upon being informed about the accident, Inspector Hanumantha Naik from the Allagadda rural police station swiftly led local law enforcement to the scene.

Unfortunately, all occupants had already succumbed to the impact and thereafter arrangements were made promptly for post-mortem procedures.

Despite the grim circumstances, efforts were made to manage the situation efficiently without causing disruptions to the traffic flow on the highway.

