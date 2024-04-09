Five killed in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Family Members, Five Killed, One Hospitalized in Heartbreaking Accident Near Olapalayam.

Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu: Five members of a family including a three-month-old girl child were killed when the car in which they were travelling in collided head on with a state government bus near Olapalayam in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The occupants of the car were returning from a temple in Thirukadaiyur when a state government bus proceeding to Tiruchirappalli from Tiruppur came in the opposite direction and both the vehicles collided head on near Olapalayam on the national highway early today, police said.

Chandrasekaran, 60, of Nallikaundan Nagar, his wife Chitra, 57, his elder daughter-in-law Aruvivithra, 30, the latter’s three-months old daughter, and his younger son Ilavarasan, 26, who was driving the car, died instantly due to the impact of the collision.



Chandrasekaran’s elder son and husband of Aruvivithra, Sasidharan, has been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.



The police have registered a case and are investigating.

—PTI