Five detained in Patna for using Dhoni's name to defraud people

Patna (The Hawk): Five persons who were using the name of former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to deceive people through random calls have been detained by Patna Police.

The accused made random phone calls to potential victims while operating out of a two-bedroom rental apartment in Patna's KhemniChak neighbourhood. They provided credit cards, bank loans, insurance, GST invoices, KYC updates, and other services.

"Gautam Kumar, Bharat Kumar, Aakash Sinha alias Chotu, Rajiv Ranjan, and Aakash Kumar are the defendants. They created a website for the fictitious company Dhani Finance Ltd. and operated it out of a two-bedroom apartment. Additionally, they made use of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name and image "explained Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Two of the suspects were riding a bike in the Patna neighbourhood of Patrakar Nagar when the event was discovered. Patrakar Nagar SHO Manoranjan Bharti was patrolling at the time. After becoming suspicious of the bikers' behaviour, he pursued them and eventually caught them.

"They disclosed the location where they were operating the business to deceive people while being questioned. Three more suspects were detained there during our operation. One bike, a laptop, ten mobile phones, dairies, and Rs. 1.45 lakh in cash had been confiscated "said Dhillon.

(Inputs from Agencies)