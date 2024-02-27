First Liver Resection Surgery Utilizing Robotic Technology Performed At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh proudly announces a groundbreaking milestone in surgical excellence by completing the first major liver resection surgery utilizing robotic technology in Uttarakhand.

The patient, who had been under the care of AIIMS Rishikesh for the past three months, Based on the findings, a decision was made to proceed with the liver resection surgery. Dr. Sunita Suman, Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, provided details about the patient, Laxman Singh, a 34-year-old male from Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, who had been experiencing persistent fever spikes for three months. After evaluation, he was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer known as a Malignant mesenchymal tumor in the Liver SOL. He underwent a Robotic-assisted right posterior sectionectomy, involving the meticulous resection of around 35% of the liver. The postoperative course was uneventful, and the patient was planned for discharge on postoperative day 5.

Dr. Lokesh Arora, Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology said that Robotic technology facilitated enhanced precision and minimal invasiveness, leading to faster patient recovery. The Da Vinci Xi Robot surgical system, with advanced instrumentation and 10x magnification of the surgical field, ensured optimal safety and reduced surgery-induced discomfort. Dr. Nirjhar Raj Associate Professor and robotic gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary surgeon, underscored the significance of this milestone, stating, "The incorporation of robotic technology has revolutionized our approach, enabling us to achieve superior outcomes while ensuring patient safety and comfort. Most liver resections are done with an open approach, which would require a long abdominal incision and a prolonged post-operative stay of around 10-14 days. Patient safety and recovery are our prime concerns and robotic surgery helped us achieve this goal. The patient displayed excellent results in recovery and was discharged within a week. The patient’s recovery process was easy, with barely any pain".

The intricate procedure, spanning over 8-9 hours, was led by a team of esteemed surgeons, including Dr. Nirjhar Raj, Head and Associate Professor, Dr. Lokesh Arora, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Sunita Suman, Assistant Professor, Dr. Neeraj Yadav, Dr. Vinay, and Dr. Azhar. Additionally, Dr. Ruma assistant professor department of anesthesia, Dr. Ramanand, and Dr. Deekshit from the anesthesia department, along with nursing officers, including SNO Suresh, NO Manish, Ritesh, Mohit, Hasan, and Pooja, were instrumental in the successful execution of the surgery.

Prof. R. B. Kalia, Medical Superintendent, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have successfully performed this major liver resection surgery. Our dedicated team of surgeons, anesthetists, and medical professionals have demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment throughout this challenging procedure." Prof. Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS commended the surgical team's expertise, emphasizing AIIMS Rishikesh's position as a hub for cutting-edge medical advancements. AIIMS Rishikesh extends its gratitude to all staff members involved in the successful execution of this surgery, reaffirming its mission to deliver excellence in healthcare to the community. Additionally, the surgery was performed in Aayushman, free of cost, delivering high-skill procedures to the poorest of the poor.