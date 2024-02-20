Fire breaks out in Telangana's Karimnagar, 20 huts burned

Fire Breaks Out in Karimnagar, Telangana: 20 Huts Damaged, No Casualties Reported; Earlier Explosion in Rangareddy

Karimnagar: A fire broke out in the Karimnagar area of Telangana on Tuesday in which approximately 20 huts were damaged, a fire service official said.

The blaze, reported around 10:50 am, also triggered the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders, Karimnagar District Fire Officer, T Venkanna, said, adding the fire tenders successfully doused the blaze.

"At about 10.50 am, we got the fire call. Immediately in a quick response, our fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. We have also called municipal water tankers for assistance. Around 20 huts were burnt in the fire. Around 4-5 gas cylinders exploded in the fire."

"No casualties reported until now," he added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, three people were injured after an explosion took place in Kondurg village in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday.

Police said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to Krishna, Sub Inspector Kondurg Police Station, "An iron melting in Batti(Furnace) no 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District. Three people are injured. They were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar."

The official further said the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. He said a case would be registered in the incident.

—ANI