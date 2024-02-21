Fire breaks out in apartment in Delhi's Dwarka

Blaze Engulfs Dwarka Sector 10 Residential Apartment; Two Women Rescued, One Critical

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the third floor of a residential apartment in Dwarka Sector 10 on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Dwarka about the blaze that broke out in flat no 502 of Pacific Apartment in Dwaka's Sector 10.

Staff of the Police Station and Fire Service Department rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by firefighters. Two women who were on the balcony jumped off the flat, out of which one was rescued by firefighters. However, the woman with more injuries is in hospital in a critical condition.

The cause of fire was asertained to be gas leak.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a massive fire broke out in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi's Rohini

According to the Delhi Fire Services, around 130 jhuggis (huts) were gutted in the fire.

As per the officials, the fire call was received at around 10 pm on Sunday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, they added.

The fire officials said that no causality or injuries were reported.

—ANI