Festivals Have A Scientific Basis—That Is Why They Are Alive Thousands Of Times

Dehradun (The Hawk): Our Teej, festivals, beliefs, folk tales bring rainbow colors in life. These festivals bring agility, agility and vigor in our tired, sluggish, lethargic, apathetic lives.

And once again we start feeling fresh and new. In a way, newness starts coming in life. The main reason for this is their scientific nature. Human beings are a social animal from birth. No matter how far he may go from the society, but the society does not go away from him. There is a vitality in his food, lifestyle, living,culture, entertainment, education, earning a living, sports, art, literature, customs etc. The main reason for this is that they are human friendly. And these include a scientific thinking, understanding, basis, wisdom ,knowledgeand thought. It is a small matter, not rocket science, that if something has been going on for hundreds of years, then surely it is enough to say that its roots are deep. Which could not be disturbed even by the heat of the sun, rain showers and wind gusts of years. Of course, this was possible only when there must have been a solid base pillar. Pick up any of our festivals and you will automatically understand the secret of its longevity, chiranjeevi. Some festival will be dedicated to one or the other element of nature. The environment around us in which all living beings, insects, animals live, are mutually dependent on each other. One cannot run without the other. This principle of co-existence is one of the earliest in the history of human beings and will continue to be the last.one Can't survive without it. This is what our science also teaches us. In our worship, the grass we take never gets dry, the grains of rice - like the pearl of life, after all, food is the divine, Kush grass, the removal of soil, payya leaves, basil leaves, curd, milk, ghee, butter If you look at things like honey that never gets insects, then you will find that these chemicals, pastes, medicines, sorbets,drinks ,shrubs,herbs or food are ours.It is like a panacea.That's why thousands of quesec in the Ganges river

flowing water, these things remain with us. These all things have made us, we have not made them. This Teej-festival of ours also teaches to save, preserve and nurture the things given by nature. Igas or old Diwali, Haribodhini Ekadashi by whatever name it is known, its scientific importance is also similar to other festivals. It is also basically a festival dedicated to animals. It is not necessary that what cannot be used for you, it is useless now. This festival prevents both from happening and from doing so. These festivals of ours have become more relevant today to ensure happiness, joy and gaiety on the part of all. The Igas festival of Uttarakhand literally connects people with forgotten distant memories, rites, cultures..An example is the realization of brave Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari ji of Garhwal who was deprived of sixteen Shradh and twelve Bagwali. That is why everyone should have Diwali, every house should be lighted, no house should be left happily, arrangements are also made for this in the festival of Igas. Due to age-state-circumstance, productive- are no longer helpful. The cow which is not giving milk, has become infertile, those who have become incapable of ploughing the bulls are also given respect, agave's fibre decorated and with hemp fibers called flowers, saliva on the forehead of the bulls. Hanging in the cranium with the horns are tied. Because of this delusion, we give respect to our companions. On the occasion of Igas, we show our gratitude to them.

Igas is a wonderful festival of Uttarakhand. Its counterpart is not seen across the country. A festival in which there is no extravagant competition, in which the absence of the poor is not ignored in front of their happiness and in which the disadvantaged are also given full opportunity to join the joy and gaiety.

Light the lamp but keep your attention so much,

Darkness should not remain anywhere on the earth.

There was a time when people in Uttarakhand used to be convinced after the Igas that there is no such creature now whose share has not brought happiness of at least one bugle in a year. So Khas is totally logical and people-oriented, the organism is ecologically prepared.

It is the pride of the people of Uttarakhand, which is worth the money for the rest of the society. Egas is such a folk festival of Uttarakhand which is inclusive in nature, is omniscient and is a nurturer of natural justice. It is natural to feel proud while saying and thinking that we belong to the region where Egas is celebrated. We are also proud of India, which has a rich variety of well-thought-out folk festivals like Igas. Today we are living in that period of time in which material glare makes us happy in few seconds and also unhappy in half of the second. But this material of ours makes us happy for a long time and tries to keep happiness in everyone's share on this earth. And our festivals are the carriers of this happiness.