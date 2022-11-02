Father and kid perish in Kerala when a car crashes into a well

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): In Kerala, a 55-year-old dad and his 18-year-old son were rushing to get their car out when they lost control, hit the well's wall, and fell into it.

Despite being brought to the hospital, Mathukutty's son passed away a few hours later in the unfortunate event that happened on Wednesday. The father perished instantly.

Around 10 a.m., the incident took place in the Kannur district close to Karunvanchal. When Mathukutty and his son left the house in their automobile, it struck the well's side wall and rolled into the water.

The car was taken out before the firefighters arrived at the scene, which took some time.

