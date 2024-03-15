Excessive Trend of Social Media is having a bad Effect on Education

Exploring the multifaceted influence of social media on today's youth, encompassing its role in education, employment, mental health, and social relationships.

Social media plays a huge role in human life. It is such a platform from which we can get any information and youth can get various opportunities. It is a tool of knowledge for students. It is such a platform, which is used for dissemination of education in new ways. Today's students get a lot of knowledge through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., which gives them an opportunity to learn something new.lives Parents are concerned about children Also read this Science fiction to inspire children's minds to learn Science fiction to inspire children's minds to learn Many students use social media for several hours every day. Many parents are also worried that their children are glued to mobile phones all day and pay less attention to studies. If we talk about the effects of social media then our first question is that why do students like social media so much? Why students are so crazy behind thisA live? Can they not live without it, then in answer to this we can say that social media is the identity of today's students, through which they can do whatever they want. Through this they make new friends. Some people they don't even know well, but still they come close to them through Facebook or Instagram. Employment opportunities are available 95 percent of the youth are using social media because today technology has progressed so much that the means of communication have become very developed. Through theseWe can talk and discuss at any time. If seen, of course, social media is having a great impact on the youth and many people are also getting employment opportunities through it. Our speaking skills are also developing and we can easily express ourselves to someone else. Anyone can express their opinion to others. Today it seems impossible for us to stay away from it. Children suffering from depression Many students are suffering from depression due to excessive use of it. UAfter watching various videos here, you start thinking of making yourself like them. Many children use it before going to bed, due to which they do not get a full sleep. This is the reason that they are suffering from many diseases. Being on the mobile all the time, they are not ready to talk to another person, due to which they become irritated. This is the reason that our mutual relations are also ending. The writing ability of the students is decreasing because they get all the information from social mediais received, they listen to it. Distracted from studies There is no doubt that it has its positive aspects. Students can use it for their education. The art of speaking is developed in them. Online jobs can be provided to youth. On the other hand, through a study it was also proved that it has negative effects. Students are getting very attracted towards it and social media has become their habit. Without it, they feel incomplete. Due to this habit, they are careless from studies, which is indeed a cause of concern for us. Bad effect on education It is also having a bad effect on education. Education is an essential part of everyone's life. First of all education is necessary for every student, through which we can move ahead in life. If we don't study, there will be no employment opportunities and we will be left behind in life. Technology has evolved for our convenience but overuse can also be dangerous. Today's students are getting more influenced by Facebook-Instagramare Bad effect on health It has a bad effect on the health of children. They don't eat on time. Many hours are spent on this. They become lethargic due to not eating on time. Their physical activity is decreasing. Finally, we can say that social media is undoubtedly a very good tool for the youth, if it is used only for necessity. There should not be so much dependence on it that we get caught up in it and do not try to work hard ourselves. So use it but don't let it overwhelm you.



—Vijay Garg