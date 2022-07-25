Ex-UP MLA's absconding son arrested from Pune

Lucknow: In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Vishnu Mishra, son of former MLA and muscleman Vijay Mishra, from Pune in Maharashtra, late on Sunday night.

Vishnu was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh after being named in a gangrape case registered in Bhadohi district in 2020.

A red corner notice was also issued against him, so that he could not escape abroad.

Vishnu Mishra had been absconding for two years.

The accused will be taken on a transit remand and brought to Uttar Pradesh.

A STF release said that, "Cases are registered against Vishnu for grabbing a relative's firm and a gang rape in Bhadohi. In August 2020, a case was filed against Vishnu, his father and also his mother Ramlali Mishra, who is also a former MLC, for grabbing the firm and building of one Krishna Mohan Tiwari. In September 2020, a singer of Varanasi, filed a case against Vishnu, his father, and grandson Vikas Mishra for gang rape."

On August 14, 2020, the police had arrested Vijay Mishra from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, and he is currently lodged in Agra Jail while his wife Ramlali Mishra has taken bail from the High Court.

Vijay Mishra has over 70 criminal cases registered in his name and 10 cases are being heard in MP/MLA court. He had won the Gyanpur assembly seat for three consecutive terms, including the 2012 election which he contested from jail. —IANS



