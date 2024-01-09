    Menu
    Enemy's Enemy My Brother

    Soumitra Bose
    January 9, 2024
    Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR Forge Unlikely meeting. The Dynamic Shift in AP-Telangana Politics and Its Ramifications.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy, ChandraShekhar Rao

    Thats so with Yaduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kalvakuntla ChandraShekhar Rao, both inherently sworn enemies till now, both individually formidable forces in their own right, both "mass leaders in their own right". They are from different states: AP, Telengana. Both daggers drawn with each other till not erelong. But now, surprising many, they are "Memu Sodarulam" (Brothers We Are). "Sodarudu" (elder brother) they are to each other in what is being strongly termed as "never-ending covalent bond" between the two as both have realised in most hard way --- "100% confident" Rao is already out of power beyond his wildest expectations --- that they will be out of power sooner or later --- Jagan Mohan is reportedly seeing his 100% electoral defeat in coming AP state assembly polls, come what may. Thus, in serious duress / predicament now, both have aligned --- albeit, tacitly, as of now --- with each other to outwardly strictly adhere to "enemy's enemy is my friend" to ward off all "attacks" on them, crisply describe insiders.

