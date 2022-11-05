Efforts to Capture Ooty tiger, leopard that killed domestic animals

Chennai (The Hawk): Officials from Tamil Nadu's forest department are on the hunt for a tiger and a leopard that murdered a cow and a dog in Ooty, a well-liked tourist resort.

According to representatives of the forest department who spoke to IANS, a tiger murdered a cow on Thursday after dragging it from its hiding place close to the Nilgiris. Although the tiger's whereabouts has been tracked since the incident on Thursday, forest officials have set up a camera trap to try to capture it.

In a separate occurrence, a leopard in Ooty scaled a house's second floor and stole a pet dog from its kennel. The municipal administration has been instructed by forest officials to trim the bushes and shrubs inside the Tamilagam guest home, which is adjacent to the neighbourhood where the dog was removed.

Following the killing of a goat in a local village by a leopard, the forest authorities also installed a video trap close to the Madumalai Tiger Reserve.

Due to the fact that the incidences happened close to tourist attractions, the tourism industry in Ooty may suffer with a tiger and a leopard on the loose.

"After the sad incidences, many people have cancelled their bookings as the story of a leopard mounting the second floor of a residential structure and stealing a pet dog was extensively publicised in the media," Senthamarai Kannan, an Ooty tour operator, told IANS.

One of the most well-liked tourist locations in Tamil Nadu is Ooty.

