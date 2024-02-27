    Menu
    ED issues eighth summons to Kejriwal after Delhi CM gives previous seven a miss

    The Hawk
    February27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Enforcement Directorate issues eighth summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case tied to excise policy.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

    They said Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters here.

    On Monday, Kejriwal, 55, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

    A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

    The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

    —PTI

