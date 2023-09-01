Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Haryana'a Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar on Friday noon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 01-09-2023, 12:29:18 IST, Lat: 28.76 & Long: 76.63, Depth: 8 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", the NCS said on 'X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at around 12:29 p.m.

Further details are awaited.

—ANI