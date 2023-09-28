Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in West Bengal's Murshidabad, 3 arrested

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have arrested three individuals and recovered Morphine worth Rs 1 crore after conducting a raid in Murshidabad district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the raid was carried out on Wednesday afternoon at Nowdapara Railgate adjacent to National Highway 34 which falls under the jurisdiction of Berhampore Police Station in the district.

The STF acted based on a tip-off.



The police have apprehended three individuals in the case including a woman. The accused has been identified as Abdul Hamid alias Burhan (35), resident of Nadia's Palashipara; Sohal Rana Sk (35), also a resident of Nadia's Palashipara and Gayetri Halder (69), resident of Murshidabad's Lalgola.

The police has recovered a total amount of 1.010 grams (1.01kg) of contraband Morphine whose market value is approximately one crore rupees. Investigation revealed that the woman, Gayetri had collected the contraband from Guwahati to deliver to Abdul and Sohal.

A complaint has been lodged by STF West Bengal at Berhampur Police Station and a police case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

—ANI

