Devotees Throng Temples And Take Holy Dip In Ganga On New Year

Haridwar: A large number of people on Sunday visited Uttarakhand on the occasion of New Year 2023.

A lot of enthusiasm could be seen on the very first day itself, with tourists arriving here from different states.

People are starting their New year by coming to the famous 'Har Ki Pauri'.

Pilgrims enter the Ganges at 'Har Ki Pauri' in the city of Dharma at the beginning of their new year for various reasons.

Manju Malik, a tourist, said, "On the first day of New Year, people had different aspirations. 'Har ki Pauri' Haridwar is a holy place. God resides here. Haridwar is a symbol of faith and so I am here."

"I took a dip in Ganga and now I will be going to the temple for the darshan. We will continue with our faith and practice even if it is the English New Year," he added. "On the first day of the English New Year, I have come to take a dip in the holy Ganga. I have come here so that the new year shall be filled with happiness and prosperity for my country, and all our wishes come true," said Himanshu, a tourist from Mathura.

He said, "I have prayed to gods that my country progresses at the same pace it has been progressing in the last 12 years." "It felt cold during the dips in the river however it is all okay now," he added. —ANI