Delhi Police to record statements of all people who Bibhav met in Mumbai

Delhi Police took CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai to investigate his activities and record statements of those he met. Bibhav, accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal, is uncooperative during his remand.

New Delhi [India]: After the Delhi Police took Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai, the police is likely to record statements of the people who Bibhav met during his visit to Mumbai.



According to the sources, Delhi Police recorded the statements of all the staff present in Kejriwal's house on May 13.



Bibhav is not cooperating in the police investigation during remand period, the police said.



Delhi Police went to Mumbai along with Bibhav today and will take him to all those locations where he visited.



The most important thing for the police investigation is to find out why and where Bibhav formatted his phone.



Whatever electronic gadgets the police have recovered so far, they have been sent to FSL for investigation.



"Kumar's custody with the Delhi Police will be expiring on Thursday. Based on their findings, the Delhi Police will either seek more time in remand or invoke Section 201 in the matter," police sources said.



Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) penalizes people for destruction of evidence of a crime.



Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Swati Maliwal case. The SIT is headed by North Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala who has been handling the investigation. Three Inspector-rank officers are also included in the SIT, which includes the officer of Civil Lines Police Station where the case was registered.



This comes a week after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.



Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to the drawing room of Kejriwal's residence on Monday where Kumar had allegedly assaulted Maliwal, to find out details about the sequence of events that took place on the morning of May 13.



Bibhav Kumar has lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

—ANI