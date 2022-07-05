Delhi man kills wife over extramarital affair

New Delhi : A man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly killing his 30-year-old wife over an extramarital affair, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rashmi, a resident of Rohini, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal said information was received on July 3 stating that a man, identified as Anil, had killed his wife and fled after locking the door.

'On receiving the information, the police staff rushed to the spot and after breaking lock of the door, the woman was found, wrapped in a bedsheet, lying on the floor,' the DCP said. During investigation, it was learnt that the woman's husband Anil had committed her murder over his wife's extramarital affair.

'After registering the case, several police teams were constituted which traced the husband's location and apprehended him,' the official added. IANS