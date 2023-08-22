Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Sep 8-10 public holiday for G20 Summit

New Delhi: On Tuesday, officials in Delhi announced that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to make the weekend of September 8-10 a vacation in honour of the G20 Summit.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have decided to close all city schools and their offices for the next three days.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar sent the police proposal file to the Delhi chief minister for approval. It would be sent to the LG for approval once it has been approved by the chief minister," the official said.—Inputs from Agencies