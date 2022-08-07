Dehradun Bus With Passengers Falls Into Deep Gorge In Mussoorie

The bus was headed towards Mussoorie and was departing from Dehradun

Mussoorie: On August 7 afternoon, a bus carrying 39 passengers crashed into a narrow canyon not far from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy in Mussoorie, injuring several people. No fatalities have been recorded as yet. According to ITBP, staff from the ITBP Academy arrived quickly and evacuated the injured.

The bus was headed towards Mussoorie and was departing from Dehradun. Near the ITBP Academy, the bus lost control and plunged into a gorge. The police-administration team immediately departed for the rescue after receiving the information. The injured passengers were saved, and they were then brought to the Civil Hospital. The rescue team is now having trouble due to the constant rain.

A section of the Badrinath National Highway-7 (NH-7) washed away earlier on July 30 due to the increasing water in the Khichda drain in the Lambagad area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, which is still under an orange alert. Pilgrims were left stuck on both sides of the road after the event.

Another incident had teachers helping pupils cross an overflowing sewer after a heavy downpour in Uttarkashi. The teachers and pupils connected in a human chain to cross the moving water. A landslide was reported at Nainital Bhowali road earlier on Friday.

"The road is completely damaged. It will take at least a week to restore it" said Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, DM, Nainital.

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued an orange signal for the following four days beginning on July 29 due to the likelihood of significant rainfall in the area. Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, and Bageshwar are all included in the alert. —ANI