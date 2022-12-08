Dehradun's Devanggana Chauhan Bags 'Outstanding Contribution In Radio' Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): City-based noted Radio Jockey and social media influencer, Devanggana Chauhan, received the award of 'Outstanding Contribution in Radio' at the Radio Adda Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony held in Mumbai. She was felicitated by the renowned Bollywood Actress Flora Saini, Indian Television Producer Nivedita Basu, and the President of the All India Artists Association, Rekha Gaur.

Speaking about her achievement, Devanggana said, "I feel thrilled to have represented my state Uttarakhand at the Radio Adda Excellence Awards 2022 in Mumbai. I dedicate this achievement to my fellow Uttarakhandi, who have shown their immense love since the inception of my journey, and made me what I am today."

Along with Devanggana, several other renowned personalities were awarded during the ceremony, including actor Yashpal Sharma, actress Himani Shivpuri, actor & comedian Aasif Sheikh, stand-up comedians Sunil Pal & VIP, among many more.

The ceremony was organized by Dileep Singh and hosted in association with the All India Artists Association, Shimla. The awards were presented to numerous celebrities in different categories, including entertainment, media, social work, hospitality, health care, real estate, entrepreneurship, beauty & wellness, agriculture, and education.

Devanggana Chauhan, also known as RJ Devanggana and Bhaukali Ladki, is a popular Radio Jockey, Emcee, Digital Show Host, Social Media Influencer, and Television Celebrity. During her career, she has interviewed and interacted with a series of popular celebrities, including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, among many more. She has also hosted several political programs with politicians, including Amit Shah and Vasundhara Raje. Devanggana was the winner of MTV’s travel reality show 'Drive With Nano Season 3.' She has also played the prominent role of Dr. Devangana Mishra in Sony TV’s program 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.'