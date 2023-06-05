Cycle Rally By IFS Batch On Environment Day

Dehradun (The Hawk): Officer trainees of the 54th RR batch of Indian Forest Service (2022 batch), currently undergoing training at Indira Gandhi National Forest academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, conducted a 22 Km cycle rally in Dehradun on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The event was flagged off by Shri Bharat Jyothi, Director IGNFA. The cycle rally started from IGNFA campus at 6 AM and passed through prominent landmarks in the city and culminated at IGNFA by 9 AM.

Enroute, the batch also conducted a plastic waste clean-up drive at Johri Gaon in association with the NGO, Waste Warriors.

The aim of the cycle rally was to raise awareness on the theme of the World Environment Day- Beating Plastic Pollution with special emphasis on the significance of the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission in meeting this environmental challenge of plastic pollution.

In the run up to the World environment day, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy through its Nature and Sustainability club and active participation of officer trainees has been conducting environmental initiatives like plastic waste clean-up drives and tree plantations at multiple locations. The probationers have also conducted advocacy and outreach activities in various colleges of Dehradun in a bid to generate awareness on Mission LiFE.