Cop ends life by jumping from building in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A 30-year-old traffic constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a police residential building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday, an official said.





The incident took place around 6 am in Amlidih area under New Rajendra Nagar police station limits, he said.





Constable Rajkumar Dhruv, posted at Pandri traffic police station, had on Wednesday night complained of a breathing problem.





On Thursday morning, he went to the terrace of the police residential building, where he was staying, and jumped from there, the official said.





A preliminary investigation revealed the constable was suffering from a lung-related disease for last one year and was also a habitual drinker, the official said.





The body was sent for postmortem and the police have registered an accidental death report, he said—PTI