    Congress President Kharge Warns of End to Elections If Modi Secures 2024 Victory

    January29/ 2024
    In a compelling rally speech, Mallikarjun Kharge warns that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be the nation's last chance to preserve democratic values. Expressing concerns about a potential shift towards dictatorship if Modi secures victory, he urges citizens to distance themselves from the BJP and RSS, emphasizing the critical nature of the impending polls.

    Bhubaneswar: During a speech, at a gathering Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of Congress expressed concerns about the future of democracy in India. He suggested that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 could be the opportunity for citizens to safeguard values. Kharge raised worries that if Prime Minister Narendra Modis party emerges victorious in these elections it may lead to a shift towards dictatorship.


    Kharge called upon the public to distance themselves from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological counterpart, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He compared them to "poison". Stressed that this upcoming election will be crucial for preserving democracy in India. According to him if Narendra Modi secures another term as Prime Minister there is a risk of witnessing a move towards dictatorship.

    Regarding the development of Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while leaving Congress Kharge downplayed its impact, on the polls. He confidently stated that one individuals departure from Mahagathbandhan will not weaken their resolve. They remain determined to defeat the BJP.

