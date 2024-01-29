Union Minister Declares Nationwide CAA Implementation Within 7 Days

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur's bold proclamation at a public rally in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, signals the imminent nationwide implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kolkata: During a rally held in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Sunday Union Minister Shantanu Thakur made an announcement that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be implemented nationwide within the seven days.



In his speech Minister Thakur emphasized the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. Confidently stated "I assure you all that within the next seven days every state in India will witness the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It won't be limited to West Bengal."





