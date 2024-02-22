Condom Campaign Sparks Political Firestorm in Andhra Pradesh Elections

Amid Andhra Pradesh's Lok Sabha polls campaign, TDP and YSRCP spar over condom distribution, igniting a debate on campaign ethics.

The political scenario in Andhra Pradesh has intensified with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) attacking each other over distribution of condoms as part of Lok Sabha polls campaign.

In a video shared by the YSRCP on platform X (formerly Twitter), two people can be seen discussing about a packet of condom bearing TDP's logo.





Calling this a "publicity madness", YSRCP urged the TDP to stop at this and not stoop any lower, asking if the opposition is planning on distributing Viagra too as part of their campaign.





"Finally TDP has started distributing condoms as part of their campaign & publicity. What kind of publicity frenzy & madness is this ? What next? Are they going to distribute Viagra ? Will they stop with this or stoop further?"

However, condoms with the logo of YSRCP are also allegedly being distributed in the state.





Posting a similar video on the social media platform where a man is seen standing with a packet of condom with a YSRCP logo, the TDP questioned the election preparedness of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

Calling it a "vile campaign", the TDP questioned the election preparedness of the YSRCP.



"Is this is reason why you have been saying Sidham (ready)?!"

With the elections around the corner, political parties in Andhra Pradesh have been locking horns of late.



Apart from the confrontation on condoms, a 'war of animations' is also ongoing between the parties in the state.

Earlier this week, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took a dig at his opponents, invoking the election symbols of the TDP, Janasena and his own ruling YSRCP, and told people how to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections.



The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, imploring him to immediately arrest those who allegedly attacked a few journalists and a newspaper office recently. Citing a few recent cases of attacks on journalists, the former chief minister alleged that the YSRCP has unleashed a series of attacks against the media.

