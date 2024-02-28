Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Australia's High Commissioner, Philip Green OAM, at his official residence in Lucknow today.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account on X, Yogi Adityanath conveyed his delight at the meeting, stating, "Had a fruitful meeting with Australia's High Commissioner, Philip Green OAM, at my official residence in Lucknow today. @AusHCIndia

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, and technology between Uttar Pradesh and Australia.

Both parties expressed commitment to fostering stronger ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

The meeting between the two leaders gains significance against the backdrop of historical ties and shared values between India and Australia.

Notably, both nations recently converged at the Raisina Dialogue conference, where former Prime Minister Tony Abbott described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "best Indian friend" and wished him well for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, Abbott's remarks reflect the robust relationship between India and Australia, emphasising the enduring nature of their partnership and their commitment to sustained engagement in trade and diplomacy. He emphasised the stability of trade relations with India, highlighting the reliability and resilience of the economic bond.

Additionally, Abbott said that Australia would be very happy to continue to do business with Prime Minister Modi for years to come.

"The relationship between India and Australia is a very strong one. The great thing about doing business with India is that no one is going to suddenly stop the trade for capricious reasons," Abbott added.

Furthermore, to depict more of the enduring bond between India and Australia, 'MILAN' would be an excellent platform.

The participating navies share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all. In addition to building bridges of friendship and strengthening relationships,

Additionally, on February 18, the recent participation of HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, in the 'MILAN 2024' multilateral naval exercise further solidified the maritime partnership between India and Australia.

The arrival of the Australian warship in Visakhapatnam underscores the close cooperation between the two countries in matters of maritime security and defense. —ANI