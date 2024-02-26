CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold Meeting With NDA Allies In Lucknow

Lucknow: A day before the voting for the Rajya Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold a meeting with leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday evening. The meeting will be held at 7 pm under the chairmanship of CM Yogi to provide an overview of the strategy and preparations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Later, all NDA MLAs will have dinner with CM Yogi at Lok Bhawan. Meanwhile, on preparations for the Rajya Sabha Elections, the supervisor of Naveen Bhawan, Durvesh Singh, said that all preparations are complete.

"All preparations are complete and have been thoroughly checked by the Vidhan Sabha team and the Election Commission. The voting will be held between 9 am to 5 pm," he added. Moreover, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also called for dinner with party MLAs at the party office in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Earlier, all 11 nominations made for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh were found valid, a press release from the Joint Secretary and Assistant Returning Officer of the Vidhan Sabha read.

The seven candidates fielded by the BJP are former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain. But with the BJP fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a keen contest is on the cards in one of the seats.

The SP has fielded actor MP Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan, and Ramji Lal Suman. To get elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP, a candidate needs nearly 37 first preference votes, an official said.

The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is six years, and elections are held after every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members. Voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on Tuesday and the results will be announced the same day.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. The Election Commission has announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. Out of the total 245 members, out of which 233 are representatives of the States and Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir (w.e.f. 31.10. 2019) and 12 are nominated by the President.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country, the outcome of the polls to the Rajya Sabha is likely to have an impact in the politically crucial state. —ANI