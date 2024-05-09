CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Late Kailash Chandra Gahtori, Former Chairman Of Forest Development Corporation

Kashipur: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today reached the residence of the former Chairman of State Forest Development Corporation, Late Kailash Chandra Gahtori in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar and paid tribute to him and said that his public services will always be remembered.

He said, "Late Kailash Ji created a different place in society with his works, he was a strong symbol of hard work in political life and his public service was always paramount for him, he was always ready to give every possible help to the poor and the needy."

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his commitment towards fulfilling Late Kailash Chandra Gahtori's dreams of making Champawat an ideal district. "We are committed to fulfilling Kailash Da's dreams towards making Champawat an ideal district," added CM Dhami. Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA and Chairman of the State Forest Development Corporation Kailash Chandra Gahtori died at a hospital in Dehradun on May 3, after a prolonged illness. —ANI