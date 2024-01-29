CM Dhami Flags Off Ayodhya-Bound Aastha Special Train From Haridwar Station

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Ayodhya-bound Aastha special train from Haridwar station on Monday.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the operation of the train.

He stated that the operation of the train will provide convenience to Ram devotees from Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

"No matter how much we all struggled for the Ram temple, now we have the reward of that struggle from the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

He saluted all those people who sacrificed and struggled to make the Ram Mandir dream come true. "Their penance is like the foundation of the Ram temple," added Dhami.

The Chief Minister credited the leadership of the Prime Minister, saying, "India has created a golden chapter on the banks of Saryu in the presence of Lord Bhaskar."

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction, saying, "It is not possible to express in words the expressions I was seeing on the faces of Ram devotees when I was entering the station. All Ram devotees are going to Ayodhya to see the years-old dream come true."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Ram Temple will become a modern symbol of culture, a symbol of our eternal faith, and a symbol of our national spirit.

"The Ram Temple will also become a symbol of the collective resolve of millions of people. It will continue to inspire faith, devotion and determination in the coming generations," he added.

The Chief Minister appealed for people's support to attain the objectification of bettering Uttarakhand.

"We are determined to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country with the blessings of Lord Ram. To achieve this goal, we are continuously moving forward with determination. We need the cooperation and support of all of you," requested Dhami. —ANI