CM Dhami Addresses The 'New Delhi Roadshow' For Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the prestigious 'New Delhi roadshow' for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to transform Uttarakhand into a developed and thriving region.

Dhami said, "In our efforts to make Uttarakhand a developed state, we recently signed investment agreements of over Rs 12,000 crores in London and Birmingham." He announced that recent endeavours resulted in the signing of investment agreements worth over Rs 12,000 crores during a visit to London and Birmingham.

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) valued at Rs 15,000 crores was inked between the Uttarakhand Government and JSW Neo Energy Limited during the roadshow event in Delhi.

The MOU outlines plans for the development of two pumped storage projects, each generating 1500 MW, in the picturesque district of Almora.

The visit to the United Kingdom from September 25 to 28 saw Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embark on a four-day trip aimed at promoting global investment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

These strategic initiatives underline the state government's commitment to fostering economic growth and inviting investors to contribute to Uttarakhand's development journey.

The forthcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is expected to serve as a platform for both domestic and international investors to explore investment prospects in the state across various sectors.

With a proactive approach towards attracting investments and fostering economic prosperity, Uttarakhand continues to position itself as an attractive destination for businesses and investors alike.

The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand has recently returned from the UK where the state held an investment roadshow. On September 27, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on informed that so far Memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores have been signed on his visit to the UK adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand.

On the third day of his visit to Birmingham, the Uttrakhand CM signed two more MoUs with global investors worth Rs 3,000 crores. —ANI