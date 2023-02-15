CII—Himalaya Wellness Enhancing Industry Academia Linkages With Practical Trainings To Students

Dehradun (The Hawk): Nature presents abundant opportunities for human beings, but to identify nature’s wealth, students need to work towards exploring the deep secrets of nature through the advanced technologies with focus on innovation, said Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST while speaking as the Chief Guest, at the closing ceremony of the training program.

Innovation is the key to success and there are ample opportunities in the field of Ayurveda where young minds can come out with new products utilizing our States strength of rare herbs, said Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director Industries, Uttarakhand while addressing the students as Guest of Honour at the valedictory session. Mr Nautiyal further motivated students to take up entrepreneurship and invited them to be a part of Startup Uttarakhand culture.

“Continuous learning and development are the process of learning new skills and knowledge on an on-going basis. Along with academic knowledge, it is important that students undergo practical training to help them become industry ready”, said Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & President, Himalaya Wellness Company.

Mr Gaurav Lamba, State Head, CII Uttarakhand shard that CII has been working towards enhancing industry academia linkages and working towards making students industry ready. Industry trainings provides a platform to students to understand the practical aspects to what has been taught at the institutions and enhance their professional skills like business etiquette, discipline, behaviour etc.

Taking forward the agenda of education and skills development, CII with its member organisation Himalaya Wellness organised practical training on Quality Assurance & Quality Control at Dehradun. 11 students of Microbiology & Biochemistry Streams from Graphic Era University, AKTU Lucknow, CCS University Meerut, Meerut Institute of Technology, DAV College Muzzafarnagar were imparted training over a period of 6 weeks with an objective of enhancing their skills. Completion certificates were awarded to all the participants.