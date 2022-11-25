CII U'khand Organized Interactive Session With Mr C Ravi Shankar, Additional Secretary Tourism, Govt Of U'khand On The Development Of Tourism Sector In The State

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand’s strength is spiritual tourism and tourism department is working towards developing tourism circuits in Kumaon and 16 temples in Kumoan region have been identified to increase footfall in the region said Mr C Ravi Shankar, Additional Secretary Tourism, Govt of Uttarakhand while addressing CII Uttarakhand members during the interaction today at Dehradun. He apprised that currently average stay of tourist is 0.8 days and department is targeting to increase it to stay 2 days by 2025 and 5 days by 2030. He also apprised that about vibrant villages scheme launched by Govt of India UTDB which the programme envisages coverage of border villages on Northern border having sparse population, limited connectivity, and infrastructure, which often get left out from the development gains.

Ms Sonia Garg briefed participants about CII Uttarakhand Tourism, Hospitality & Wellness Panel and informed that the panel is actively working towards the issues pertaining to the tourism industry and regularly holds Brainstorming Sessions with the stakeholders, to bring out the key concerns and possible solutions. The Committee has recently prepared recommendations on Hospitality & Tourism which has been submitted to the tourism department.

Mr Manu Kochhar, Mentor, CII Uttarakhand Hospitality and Tourism Panel and Past Chairman, Uttarakhand State Council while giving presentation on Recommendation on Tourism & Hospitality – Uttarakhand highlighted some of the key recommendations such as developing circuits in lesser-known destinations in the three regions Garhwal, Kumaon and Jaunsar to ease the load from over stressed areas. He further suggested new circuits Vishnu and Sikh Circuit to increase tourism in the State. He emphasized on Single Window & Ease of Doing Business and said this is one of the most important areas which needs to be further strengthened.

Mr Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Director, G B Springs, during his address requested support and participation from UTDB in the overall development of tourism related activities in the State and he also suggested to include CII representative from CII Panel on Tourism, Hospitality & Wellness to be the part of UTDB.

The interaction was very much appreciated and was well attended by over 30 industries.