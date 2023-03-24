CII Northern Region Gets New Office Bearers For 2023- 24

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): CII Northern Region, at its Annual Regional Meeting & Conference today, announced that Mr Deepak Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Lumax Industries Ltd and Mr Madhav Singhania, Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd have been elected as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively of CII Northern Region for 2023-24. The proficient incumbents were elected during the first meeting of the newly elected Regional Council members. Mr Jain will head CII Northern Region which comprises 7 States – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and 3 Union Territories - Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Elaborating on the priorities for 2023 – 24, Mr Jain said, “CII, through its programmes and interventions will aim to foster the digital transformation of businesses that impact social and economic development by adopting innovative and sustainable practices. For this, the strategy for the year would be to build domestic competitiveness through a range of measures along with focused policy advocacy while working with different countries and regions to facilitate Indian business engagement.”

Mr Jain listed 5 priority areas for CII Northern Region for 2023 – 24: Competitiveness, Sustainability & Environment, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Internationalisation.

A special session on ‘Driving India’s Growth with Robust & Sustainable Infrastructure’ was also organised as part of the CII Northern Region Annual Meeting & Conference where Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India was the Chief Guest. Speaking at the occasion, “The dream of the Prime Minister to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion-dollar economy and AatmaNirbhar Bharat is in the process and is our priority. For that, we seek cooperation and communication from the industry.”

He further urged the industry to focus on two important subjects, one circulation economy and the other green economy. “In addition to the already existing initiatives, I suggest the industry look at water conservation and green energy practices such as rainwater harvesting for ameliorating the lives of farmers,” he shared.

Mr Deepak Jain is the Chairman & Managing Director of Lumax Industries Ltd, a flagship company of Lumax-DK Jain Group, a leading manufacturer of automotive components and systems in India, with market leaders in Lighting and Gear Shifter Systems. The Group comprises 15 companies with 34 manufacturing locations spread across 8 states, along with 3 government-recognized R&D Centres and overseas Design Centres in Taiwan and the Czech Republic. Mr Jain is the Chairman, Regional Committee on Advanced Manufacturing, CII Northern Region; Past President, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) - (2019-2021); Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Supplier’s Association (TKSA); Executive Council Member of Maruti Suzuki Supplier Welfare Association (MSSWA), TATA Motors Suppliers Council, and Member of International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) Research Advisory Board (RAB).

Mr Madhav Singhania, Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd, one of the leading Grey Cement producers in the country and the third largest white cement producer globally.

He joined JK Cement Ltd in early 2010 and has been instrumental in spearheading new capacity expansion projects. Having a keen interest in technology and automation, he has led new capacity expansion projects that have doubled the grey cement manufacturing capacity from 7.5 MTPA in 2010 to around 20 MTPA in 2022. His ambitious expansion plans have seen the Company's footprint expand across the Country. Mr Madhav Singhania has been very actively involved with various industrial bodies. He has held the position of the Chairman, CII Delhi; Chairman, Young Indians (Yi), Delhi Youth Wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); and is currently serving as the Sherpa for Yi at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance. He has served on the Board of Governors for National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) and as the President of the Rotary Club of Kanpur Gaurav. He has also represented India in the Australia-India Youth Dialogue between the two countries in 2018 and is currently on its steering committee.