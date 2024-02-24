CII Interaction With Ms Deepti Singh, Labour Commissioner, Uttarakhand At Kumaon

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII organized an Interactive Session with the Labour Department, Government of Uttarakhand on 24th February 2024 at Tata Motors Ltd, Pantnagar. The session aimed to provide Industry Members with insights into the various initiatives undertaken by the state's labour department, as well as to address labor-related issues and explore potential solutions with the Labour Commissioner.

Ms Deepti Singh, Labour Commissioner, Uttarakhand while speaking as Chief Guest at the interactive session apprised industry that third party labour audits are not mandatory, and industries can say no to firms approaching them directly. She also assured timely online approvals and encouraged industries to report instances where referral ESIC hospitals fail to provide cashless treatment for departmental intervention. Ms Singh appreciated CII’s efforts in organizing such interactions and suggested to organize such interactive platforms more often.

Mr Bipen Gupta, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand and Director, G B Springs, while addressing the industry interaction expressed concerns related to third party labour audits with respect to high cost for MSMEs and removal of such audits. He suggested that self-certification be promoted for ease of doing business. Mr Gupta further requested for timely online approvals especially renewal of contract labour license. The issue related to cashless treatment not being provided by referral ESIC hospitals was also discussed at large. Mr Vipin Kumar, Deputy Labour Commissioner and Mr Srinath Sharma, Plant Head, Tata Motors Ltd, Pantnagar were also present during the interaction. The interaction was well attended by CII Kumaon members from Titan, Ashok Leyland, Nestle, LSC Infratech, KLA Rice, Sushima Laboratories, Minda, Endurance, Tata Auto Comp and representatives from SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society (SEWS).