CII Holds Industry Interaction With Dept Of Industries Govt Of U'khand On Key Industrial Issues

Dehradun (The Hawk): “Department of Industries, Uttarakhand is focusing on Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living and working towards Peace of Doing Business” said Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Industries, Government of Uttarakhand while interacting with Uttarakhand Industry at an Interactive session organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today over virtual platform. Dr Pandey further mentioned that industry captains are the brand ambassadors of the State and urged them to promote USPs of the State which can help in attracting new investments and support in getting recognition at the National level. He assured of full support from the Department to existing industries who are looking for expansion or to setup new project.

Mr Rohit Meena, Managing Director, SIIDCUL Uttarakhand apprised on some of the initiative and projects Uttarakhand Government is working on which includes development of Pharma city wherein 73 acres of land has been allotted, Kashipur area electronic park which has already been launched and department is working on plot allotments, aroma park in Sitarganj, Plastic Park for which Center government has given almost 30 crore subsidies among other initiatives. Mr Meena further briefed about Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) wherein he shared that government of India would be releasing 400 crores for the development work in SIIDCUL area and which will bring huge developed to the State. Mr Meena added that department is also working on self-certificate and automation for ease of doing business which will be operational soon.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council & CEO, Forace Industries, welcomed Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Industries, Government of Uttarakhand. During her presentation Ms Garg shared some of the key issues for facilitating industries in the State, such as Ease of doing business, infrastructure at SIIDCUL Estates, power, waste management, ESIC Hospital Operations, issues related to CETP, Incentives on EV Manufacturing, Development of Pantnagar Airport among others. These issues were well addressed by the Department of Industries, and they assured wherever possible adequate action will be taken.

Mr Anal Vijay Singh, Plant Head, Tata Motors Ltd Pantnagar expressed regular interactions between industry and department of industry should take place in Kumaon area also. He added theses kind of interactions gives industry a platform to share their concern and suggestion and at the same time government can apprise industry about the recent development on various policies. Mr Bipen Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Director, G B Springs thanked the state government for its proactive approach for supporting and facilitating industry in Uttarakhand. The session was well attended by over 50 participants of large and small industries from Kumaon & Garhwal region.