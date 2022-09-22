CII’s 35th Quality Circle Competition U'khand Preliminaries Of Rudrapur Edition Concludes

Rudrapur (The Hawk): Continual improvements by organizations are making available quality products, that are beneficial for the society with their compact nature, affordability, and efficiency said Mr Yugal Kishore Pant, District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar while addressing as Chief Guest at the 35th Quality Circle Competition at Rudrapur. Mr Pant further expressed that Quality Circle Competitions not only facilitate exchanging of ideas and sharing of best practices but also creates awareness amongst the industry on maintaining the Quality of its products and endeavor to improve constantly.

Mr Ashok Agarwal, Director, KLA India Public Ltd & Member CII, Kumaon in his welcome address mentioned that QC Circle Teams play a very important role in involving a wide cross section of employees in any organisation for improving Quality within an organisation through participation. He mentioned that Quality Circles are a critical enabler for sustained growth and also to face the international competition.

The JOSH Quality Circle from Spark Minda Corporation, Pantnagar was adjudged as the winner and lifted the “Winners” trophy at the 35th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2022 at Rudrapur. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by ANUBHAV Quality Circle from Tata Motors Ltd, Lucknow and HORIZON Quality Circle from Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Haridwar bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as a pre runner to the National Competition.

Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by GARUD, TVS Srichakra Limited, Rudrapur; Award for Best Solution went to JYOTI, Bharat Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad; Award for Best Innovation won by PRAGATI, Tata Motors Ltd., Pantnagar and Award for Creativity won by RUDRA UTKRIST, BHEL - Component Fabrication Plant, Rudrapur

Team AGNI from Varroc Engineering Ltd., Pantnagar, ZEST from ROOP POLYMERS LTD Pantnagar, 6G (SIX G) from Gabriel India Ltd received the Special Recognition Awards.

Mr Avinash Kumar Singh, Quality Assurance Head, Bajaj Auto Limited, Pantnagar, Mr Shreekar Sinha, Head Plant HR & Administration, Endurance Technologies Limited, Pantnagar and Mr Prashant Garg, Head – Quality Assurance RAC, Voltas Limited Pantnagar were the jury members for the competition.

Over 150 workers and managerial staff from 22 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.