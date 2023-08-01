    Menu
    China will always stand firmly with Pakistan: Chinese President Xi

    Beijing: On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the launch of the ambitious CPEC infrastructure projects in the South Asian country for regional connectivity, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China will continue to work with its all-weather ally Pakistan to take their strategic ties to new heights.

    Xi said the USD 60 billion CPEC infrastructure programme is a "important pioneering project" of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in his congratulations message to the 'Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) commemoration event held in Islamabad on Monday.

    India is opposed to the CPEC since it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on its way from the port of Gwadar in Balochistan to the province of Xinjiang in China.—Inputs from Agencies

