Peshawar: Police in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region said Monday that the dead toll from the major suicide bombing at a political gathering of a hardline Islamist party had risen drastically to 54.

More than a hundred people were hurt in a suicide attack in Khar, the seat of Bajaur tribal district, according to initial police investigations.

ISIS affiliates in the region have already gone after JUI-F party officials because they view them as apostates.—Inputs from Agencies