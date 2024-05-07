Two killed, 21 injured in knife attack at hospital in China

Two Dead, 21 Injured in Zhenxiong County Incident. China grapples with another mass stabbing amidst stringent gun laws, spotlighting ongoing public safety concerns in hospitals and other public areas. Investigation ongoing.

Beijing: At least two people were killed and 21 others injured in a knife attack at a hospital on Tuesday in China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said, in the latest incident of mass stabbing in the country.

The attack took place at around 11:30 am when a man assaulted people with a knife at a local hospital in Zhenxiong County, the county's public security bureau said.



The injured are being treated in the hospital, and the case is under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



It is not yet known whether police have subdued the suspect, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.



China, where private gun ownership is illegal for most civilians, has faced a spate of mass knife attacks in public places in recent years.



In August last year, two people were killed and seven others injured after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife in a residential district in also Yunnan.



In July of that year, six people, including three children, were killed in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the south-eastern province of Guangdong.



Zhenxiong County, situated in Yunnan’s northeast, borders Guizhou and Sichuan provinces and, until 2020, was classified as “poverty-stricken”.

