Chief Minister Dhami Participates In Closing Program Of Shaurya Jagran Yatra

Haridwar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the closing program of 'Shaurya Jagran Yatra', which started from Mana village of Badrinath on September 19 and was organised under the leadership of Bajrang Dal under Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mayapur.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said, "Its objective becomes clear from the name itself, 'Shaurya Jagran Yatra'. Whatever decisions are taken today, they are based on justice and satisfaction. We have to be cautious of those who make appeasements." The Chief Minister said, "The grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will be ready soon. The Kashi Corridor has attained its grand appearance. The state government is committed to making Uttarakhand an excellent state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, the reconstruction of Kedarnath and the master plan of Badrinath are going on. Work is going on at a fast pace on ropeway projects-Kedarnath Ropeway and Hemkund Ropeway."

Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is an atmosphere of security in the entire country. Today, India has become the fifth economic power in the world. India is moving rapidly towards becoming an economic superpower." "Uttarakhand is the land of God and the centre of people's faith. The state government is determined to maintain its original form," Dhami added. Referring to the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said, "Soon the committee formed for this work is going to compile everything and give a draft, which will be implemented soon." —ANI