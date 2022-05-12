Chhattisgarh Ranji team captain booked in cheating case

Raipur: An offence has been registered against the captain of Chhattisgarh's Ranji Trophy team for allegedly getting a job in the office of principal accountant general audit here by submitting bogus documents, police said on Thursday.

The Vidhan Sabha police have registered a case against Harpreet Singh Bhatia (31), a resident of Balod district, for allegedly getting the job of auditor/accountant in the Indian Audit Accounts Department Office of the Principal Accountant General Audit with the help of a bogus marksheet, an official said.

In 2014, the department had invited applications from the cricket cadre for recruitment to the post of auditor/accountant, he said.

After preliminary verification of the attested documents submitted by the cricketer, he was called for field trials and based on his performance, Bhatia was selected in the probable list of candidates, the official said.

The cricketer had submitted a BCom degree certificate from Bundelkhand University Jhansi, and to verify the authenticity of the degree, the department had contacted the university and learnt that no such marksheet had been issued, following which a complaint was lodged with the Vidhan Sabha police station, he said.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard and the matter is being probed, the official said.

Bhatia was the member of the Indian squad in the 2010 ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup and was picked up by the Pune Warriors India in the 2011 Indian Premier League. Later, he was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.—PTI