Chardham Yatra Preparations Start At Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag: The Rudraprayag district administration on Saturday started preparations for the Chardham Yatra which is set to begin on April 22.

"The district administration has started clearing the snow at the Kedarnath Dham and the pedestrian routes of Kedarnath," informed the officials.

In an earlier event, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

—ANI